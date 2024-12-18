Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Sembcorp Green bags 150 MW solar project with 300 MWh energy storage

Sembcorp Green bags 150 MW solar project with 300 MWh energy storage

The build-own-operate Project is part of a bid for 2GW Inter-state Transmission System (ISTS)-connected solar power projects with 4GWh of BESS, issued by SECI, a company statement said

Representative image

The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA and will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt | Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday said its arm Sembcorp Green Infra has secured a 150 MW solar project coupled with a 300 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI).

The build-own-operate Project is part of a bid for 2GW Inter-state Transmission System (ISTS)-connected solar power projects with 4GWh of BESS, issued by SECI, a company statement said.

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly-owned renewables subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Private Ltd (SGIPL), has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for a 150 MW solar photovoltaic project coupled with a BESS of 300MWh (the project) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), according to the statement.

 

Subject to the execution of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and upon completion of the Project, the BESS will provide on-demand power to support daily peak electricity for four hours, over a 25-year period.

The project is expected to be ready for commercial operation within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA and will be funded through a mixture of internal funds and debt.

This is Sembcorp's first solar and BESS hybrid project in India and brings the gross renewables capacity in India to almost 6GW, including over 2GW of greenfield projects won in 2024.

More From This Section

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind secures 60 MW equipment supply order from Serentica Renewables

airtel bharti airtel

Airtel become first private telco to connect Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance in talks to borrow $1.2 bn in offshore loan for sector

Toshihiro Mibe, right, speaks next to Makoto Uchida, during a joint news conference in Tokyo in August.

Nissan, Honda consider merger to take on world's biggest carmaker Toyota

Flipkart

Walmart's Flipkart has a tough battle ahead in India, a 2026 IPO likely

This brings Sembcorp's global renewables capacity to 16.5 GW, including a 49MW acquisition pending completion.

The award of the project is in the ordinary course of business and will not have a material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of Sembcorp for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

green hydrogen

Sembcorp Industries sets ball rolling for Rs 36,000 crore TN project

Sembcorp

Sembcorp files case against Siemens Gamesa over unsettled arbitration

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 500pts to 80,180; Nifty tests 24,200; Financials, Metal drag

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Rs 14,131.6 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya's asset sales: FM Sitharaman

Indian Army tank

China in Doklam: Beijing builds 22 villages, takes 2% of Bhutan's territory

Topics : Sembcorp Sembcorp Industries solar power projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon