Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Several Dunzo dark stores go offline in Bengaluru amid worker salary delays

Dunzo's salary deferrals come even as the firm raised $75 million in funding through convertible notes in April this year, indicating its high cash burn rate

Dunzo, dunzo salary delay

Representative Image

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cash-strapped quick commerce firm Dunzo found itself in hot water after several workers at its dark stores in Bengaluru did not return to work because of a delay in their July salaries.

Consequently, its dark stores in the city’s Indiranagar, Richmond Town, and HSR Layout halted their operations on Wednesday. Its two stores in Kormangala and ITI Layout are already unserviceable since Monday.

The company currently operates seven dark stores in its home base of Bengaluru, after scaling back its operations amid a severe cash crunch. It reportedly operated around 250 stores earlier.

Salaries of around 70 off-roll workers across its dark store network in the city have been deferred, according to media reports. These include workers responsible for packing groceries and handing them to delivery executives.

Dunzo, on the other hand, claimed that it is “live in more than 95 per cent of our geos in Bengaluru, except in a couple of areas where we are transitioning to partner stores. We should be operational in these areas soon.”

To put a leash on expenses, the company has put in place a new hybrid marketplace business model, “which is a combination of dark stores and partner stores”.”

Also Read

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

Endless troubles: What is happening at quick commerce platform Dunzo?

Quick commerce firm Dunzo defers salaries of 50% workforce for June

Dunzo fully integrates seller app onto ONDC, will onboard 20k merchants

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Future Retail resolution professional seeks insolvency deadline extension

Uniqlo India sees 15% of its sales come from online channels: CEO

Aurobindo Pharma to launch HIV drug for children in 123 countries

Burger King stops using tomato in food preparations amid soaring prices

Adani sells shares in Adani Power to GQG Partners, others for $1 bn


Under this, Dunzo is focusing on sourcing its products directly from the nearest supermarkets and merchants to deliver to customers, rather than relying on the traditional dark store model adopted by its competitors.

“This network is dynamic and continues to evolve. Where it makes business sense for us to have partner stores, we will switch to that model,” a company spokesperson said.

Dunzo switched to this model around six months ago, and now operates a mix of dark stores and partner stores, depending on traffic density and a few other factors. “We believe this model delivers the best unit economics in q-commerce,” the spokesperson added.

The cash-strapped had, last month, deferred the June and July salaries of over 50 per cent of its workforce of 1,000 to the first week of September. It also capped employee salaries at Rs. 75,000, irrespective of their pay package.

Dunzo’s salary deferrals come even as the firm raised $75 million in funding through convertible notes in April this year, indicating its high cash burn rate.

The delivery platform had, at the same time, laid off around 30 per cent of its workforce or about 300 workers, CEO Kabeer Biswas had told employees during a town hall as the firm looked to revamp its business model. Dunzo had previously let go of 3 per cent of its workforce – around 80 workers – in January.

The company’s primary business Dunzo Daily, which contributes around 90 per cent of its revenue, has significantly scaled down its operations. It competes with the likes of Y Combinator-backed Zepto, Zomato-owned Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart.

The Bengaluru-based firm has raised around $500 million in funding since its inception from the likes of Reliance – its largest investor with a 25.6 per cent share -- and Google, which has around 19 per cent stake, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform.

Other notable investors of the delivery platform include Blume Ventures, Lightrock, Lightbox, and Alteria Capital.

In FY22, Dunzo’s revenue stood at Rs. 54.3 crore, up from Rs. 25.1 crore the previous year, according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings. The company’s loss, on the other hand, widened twofold to Rs. 464 crore in FY22, versus Rs. 229.1 crore in FY21.




Topics : Dunzo Dunzo start-up ecommerce Bengaluru

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon