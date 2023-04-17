An estimated 2,500 Blinkit delivery executives have been on strike in Gurugram since April 12 after the company slashed fixed pay-outs per delivery for them, under recent changes in the delivery incentive structure.

Blinkit informed its delivery workers of the development through a notification, which was seen by Business Standard, on its delivery partner app, which said the stores are being shut because the partners haven't been working at them for the past 3-4 days.