Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Some 2,500 Blinkit executives have been on strike in Gurugram since April 12 after the company slashed fixed pay-outs per delivery

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
According to a report by ICICI Securities on Monday, Zomato has already lost 1 per cent in revenue from Blinkit in the first quarter of FY24

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit has permanently shut down some of its dark stores in Gurugram amid the ongoing strikes by many of its delivery workers in the region.
Blinkit informed its delivery workers of the development through a notification, which was seen by Business Standard, on its delivery partner app, which said the stores are being shut because the partners haven't been working at them for the past 3-4 days.
An estimated 2,500 Blinkit delivery executives have been on strike in Gurugram since April 12 after the company slashed fixed pay-outs per delivery for them, under recent changes in the delivery incentive structure.
Topics : Zomato | Gurugram | Strike | Food delivery | Grofers | food delivery worker

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

