Zomato-owned quick commerce firm Blinkit has permanently shut down some of its dark stores in Gurugram amid the ongoing strikes by many of its delivery workers in the region.
Blinkit informed its delivery workers of the development through a notification, which was seen by Business Standard, on its delivery partner app, which said the stores are being shut because the partners haven't been working at them for the past 3-4 days.
An estimated 2,500 Blinkit delivery executives have been on strike in Gurugram since April 12 after the company slashed fixed pay-outs per delivery for them, under recent changes in the delivery incentive structure.
