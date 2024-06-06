Shahrukh Khan's production firm warns against fraudulent employment offers

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company owned by Gauri Khan and actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday released a statement warning about the ‘fraudulent offers’ for job opportunities in the company.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the production company said various fake offers are being circulated on social media platforms. “It has come to our attention that there may be fraudulent offers circulating on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, claiming to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment. We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate any recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform,” the statement read.

The company said that it circulates employment opportunities only via official channels. “Genuine opportunities from Red Chillies Entertainment are communicated through our official channels only,” the statement read.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Last year, the actor was featured in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee’s hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a film titled King. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, netizens spotted the script of King on the table next to Shah Rukh Khan.

Red Chillies Entertainment appoints Aashish Singh as producer

Last month, the production company announced the appointment of Aashish Singh as producer.

Singh has held positions at Lyca Productions, Netflix India, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Yash Raj Films. He has been associated with some of the popular films in Hindi cinema, which includes the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom 2 & 3 and Chak de India among others.