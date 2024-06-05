Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fintech firm Fibe raises $90 mn in funding round, looks to list in 3 years

Consumer loans company says it will use the financing to expand business

artificial intelligence business fintech

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fibe, the fintech firm formerly known as EarlySalary, said on Wednesday it has raised $90 million in a series E funding round led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Amara Partners.

Existing investors in the Pune-based firm, such as TPG Rise Fund, Norwest Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures and Chiratae Ventures, also participated in the round that included primary and secondary transactions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Out of the total funding raised, about $70 million was in primary investment and the rest secondary capital.

The company said it will use the funding for expanding business, market outreach, and products in its impact loans portfolio.

The company is considering to list itself in the next three years. “There has been no unsecured IPO (initial public offering) for a long time in the country. I think it is a three- to three-and-half year horizon where we could see an IPO coming in,” said Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Fibe.  

Fibe previously raised $110 million in a series D round in August 2022, according to data provided by market intelligence platform Tracxn.

TPG’s The Rise Fund, Norwest Venture Partners, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, participated in the series D round that valued the company at around $270 million.

Mehrotra did not comment on the valuation for the series E funding round, but said: “We doubled our valuation from the term sheet to closure in the past 14 months,” he said.

The company was founded in 2015 by Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal. It offers personal, health care and edtech loans, insurance financing, school fee financing and other products.

“We continue to raise money from our current and new investors again, improving our valuation, and growth plans. The latest capital has come in to deploy more into our business to build larger AUM (assets under management),” said Mehrotra.
Topics : Fintech firms loan rates Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon