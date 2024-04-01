What are ghost jobs? How to identify them and tips for job seekers

The term "ghost jobs" gained traction after a viral social media narrative. These are roles advertised on company websites that, in fact, don't exist. Photo: Shutterstock

Have you encountered a job vacancy advertised online, only to discover that the position doesn't truly exist? An online survey by Business Standard showed that a staggering 73% of over 1,000 participants admitted to falling victim to ghosting in the job market.

Post by @maureenwclough The term "ghost jobs" gained traction after a viral social media narrative. These are roles advertised on company websites that, in fact, don't exist. For instance, Maureen W. Clough, a social media user, shared a note on Thread, where she revealed that the HR personnel of her company asked her to continue interviewing candidates for a ghost job.

What is a ghost job?

Ghost jobs are the vacancies that a company advertises but has no intention of filling. The reasons behind such postings can vary significantly from one company to another, encompassing a range of motivations from projecting growth to fulfilling legal requirements.

Why companies post ghost jobs

According to Devieka Gautam, a career writing strategist, companies engage in ghosting applicants for several reasons, including "to showcase organisational growth and potentially boost shareholder confidence" or to meet "legal obligations to post a job opening externally even if they intend to fill it internally." This deceptive practice is not limited to one motive or industry.

Telltale signs that might indicate a job posting is not genuine

Identifying a ghost job can be tricky. Ben Zweig, CEO at Revelio Labs, advises looking for signs such as:

- Longevity of the Posting: A job posting that has been up for a long time, such as several weeks or months, may indicate that the position is either not genuine or has already been filled.

- Vagueness of Role Description: Listings with "vague role descriptions or requirements" should be approached with caution, as they are less likely to represent true openings.

- Lack of Contact Details: A genuine job posting typically includes ways to contact the hiring manager or the HR department. A lack of these details or an "unresponsive recruiter despite multiple follow-ups" could be a red flag.

How widespread is the issue of ghost jobs across different industries?

The prevalence of ghost jobs varies across industries, with Zweig noting, "Revelio's workforce data on job interview reviews saw around 2% of job applicants mention having been 'ghosted' by companies in the IT Services, Biotech, Marketing and Advertising, and Media and Entertainment industries."

"Conversely, industries with the lowest ghost rates include Education, Retail and Consumer Goods Services, IT Consulting, and Business Services," he said.

"The practice not only affects applicants but can also damage a company's reputation and hinder its ability to attract future talent," Zweig added.

Tips for job seekers

Given the existence of ghost jobs, Zweig suggests that job seekers "should look with scepticism at postings that have been up for several weeks or months" and favour "those posted more recently and with lots of specifics." Awareness and diligence are key in navigating a market filled with such deceptive practices.

Technology a hurdle?

AI is being misused to create multiple ghost jobs quickly. Programmatic job postings also bring with them algorithmic bias and impersonal advertising leading to rampant ghosting, writes Devieka.

However, as Ben notes, "awareness of and norms against ghost job postings are definitely being developed," thanks to the influence of social media and review platforms.