Shantanu Narayen's Adobe exit, a journey every Indian techie dreams of

Narayen's departure marks the end of an 18-year run at the helm of one of the world's most recognised software companies — a tenure that transformed Adobe from a desktop software maker into a cloud-based creative powerhouse. His journey is widely seen as a template for Indian-born engineers who have gone on to lead some of America's biggest technology firms.

Among the first to congratulate Narayen on this long stint was Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft — who also attended the same school as Narayen.

“Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You’ve built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what’s possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere,” he wrote in a post on X.

Nadella further added, “What has always stood out to me is the empathy you’ve brought to the creative process and the example you’ve set as a leader. Grateful for your friendship, mentorship, and for all you’ve done for Adobe and for our industry.”

Narayen was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, on May 27, 1963. After completing his engineering degree from Osmania University, he pursued a master's in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio before building a career in Silicon Valley.

Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as senior vice president and rose through the ranks. He was appointed CEO in 2007, as the then CEO, Bruce Chizen, stepped down.

Since then, Narayen has helped the company's flagship software such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and InDesign become household products for creatives across the world.

Narayen will stay on as chair of the board to support the next CEO, the company said. But the announcement of him leaving the helm puts the company in a precarious position as it comes at a time when Adobe is doubling down on AI, striking partnerships and exploring acquisitions to extend its industry lead.

Adobe's rivals, Canva and Figma, have ramped up launches of GenAI image, video and editing tools, releasing their own product suites to grab market share. Marketers and movie studios are also embracing the technology, striking partnerships and using generative features to create campaigns and short films to target audiences.

Adobe's shares have declined about 23 per cent so far this year, after falling more than 20 per cent each in the past two years. Still, they saw a more than six-fold gain during Narayen's tenure.