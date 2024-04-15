ShareChat raises $49 mn via convertible debentures from existing investors

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Private Limited), the Indian social media company, announced the closure of its $49 million funding round via convertible debentures led by existing investors Lightspeed, Temasek, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and HarbourVest, amongst others.

This capital raise will help the company invest further in its ad targeting technology as well as continue the growth of consumer transactions business on ShareChat Live and Moj Live. The ShareChat app is already operationally profitable, and the short video app Moj is expected to achieve operational profitability over the next few months.

“The new funds will be utilized to bolster our robust monetisation plans and propel us on our path to break-even and beyond,” said Ankush Sachdeva, chief executive officer and cofounder, ShareChat and Moj. He said the investor support in a challenging financial environment is a vote of confidence for the path the firm has taken over the past years to move rapidly towards profitable growth.

As the company marches towards profitability, it announced an organisation-wide ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) bonus programme that will double the ESOP ownership for all of its current employees. This move is aimed at retaining its top talent and rewarding them for taking the company to a financially healthier state.

Talking about the expanded ESOPs, Sachdeva further added, “Our employees were the single most important force powering two-times revenue growth and 90 per cent reduction in our monthly losses over the past two years. We wanted to recognize their efforts and incentivise our teams to continue this momentum and push the company to profitability in the next four to five quarters and then to an initial public offering. We are excited to announce a special bonus grant that will double the total ESOP grant for every employee. We are setting aside an ESOP pool equal to 3.5 per cent of the cap table to be disbursed as bonus grants.”

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech) runs India’s largest short video platform, Moj besides the ShareChat app, which together cater to over 325 million users. ShareChat has democratized social media in India by offering content in over 15 Indian languages. The company has, in the past year, focused on rapidly monetising its various platforms and seen its revenue surge. It has built diversified monetisation avenues beyond advertising in areas like virtual gifting.