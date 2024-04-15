Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan moves on, company divided into three divisions

Arjun Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep edtech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase

Arjun Mohan, the India chief executive officer at Byju’s, resigned from his role as the cash-strapped educational technology (edtech) giant faces a severe funding crunch, battles investors and lenders, and has experienced a markdown in its valuation. Mohan stepped down six months after assuming the role. Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s, will manage the firm's day-to-day operations.

The company has announced a major reorganisation to streamline its operations and position the firm for long-term success. As part of this strategic shift, Byju’s is consolidating its businesses into three focused divisions: The Learning App, Online Classes and Tuition Centres, and Test Preparation. This restructuring will enable each vertical to be nimbler, more cost-efficient, and better equipped to capitalise on market opportunities while leveraging the power of the Byju’s brand and ecosystem. Each unit will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses sustainably to ensure profitability.

These changes follow an extensive seven-month operational review and cost optimisation exercise led by the outgoing Byju’s India CEO, Arjun Mohan. Mohan will now transition to an external advisory role, lending his deep edtech expertise to the company and its founders during this transformation phase.

“This reorganisation marks the start of Byju’s 3.0 – a leaner and more agile organisation ready to quickly adapt to evolving market dynamics, especially in the realm of hyper-personalised education,” stated Byju Raveendran, Founder and Group CEO. “By focusing on our core strengths with three specialised business units, we will unlock new growth opportunities while continuing to focus on profitability.”

Last year in September, Byju’s appointed Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its India business, succeeding Mrinal Mohit. Mohan, who previously served as the company’s chief business officer, returned to spend the last three months working alongside founder and group CEO Byju Raveendran. During his time away from Byju’s, Mohan worked at the Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech firm UpGrad.

“Arjun has done an outstanding job steering Byju’s through a challenging period,” Raveendran commented on Monday. “We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued contributions as a strategic advisor.”

This new phase will also see Byju Raveendran taking a more hands-on approach in leading the daily operations of the company. Over the past four years, he had primarily focused on strategic aspects such as raising capital and driving global expansion. However, recognising the need for strong leadership during this challenging time, he will now be deeply involved in the company's day-to-day functioning, leveraging his expertise to steer Byju’s towards its next phase of growth and innovation.

With this new organisational structure and the return of Byju Raveendran as the operational leader, Byju’s is well-positioned to begin its next chapter of innovation-led growth. This includes launching at scale its new suite of AI-first products, which have already received positive feedback in the pilot phase.

Byju’s recently laid off about 500 employees, or over three per cent of its total workforce of 15,000, as part of a restructuring exercise. The latest round of layoffs is part of a wider effort begun last year to reduce its staff by about 4,500 employees. Approximately 3,000 people were let go between October and November last year.

Byju’s has closed all its regional sales offices across India, retaining only its headquarters at IBC Knowledge Park in Bengaluru. The offices closed were well over 20, located in cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Furthermore, the company has instructed all its employees — 15,000 of them — to work from home indefinitely. However, staff working at approximately 300 Byju’s tuition centres across the country will continue to go to the office.

At its peak in 2022, Byju’s employed about 50,000 individuals, including those from the edtech firm’s various subsidiaries.

According to sources, the financial situation at Byju’s might improve once it secures the $200 million raised through the rights issue.

Byju’s is also grappling with another setback as it faces delays in paying salaries to employees. The delay stems from funds raised through a recent rights issue, which have been locked in a ‘separate account’ due to the ongoing dispute with investors.

Byju’s and its investors are engaged in a legal battle at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the company’s rights issue of $200 million. The petition alleges oppression and mismanagement.

The four investors — Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia) — had sought a stay on the rights issue at less than 99 per cent of enterprise valuation compared to Byju’s peak valuation of $22 billion.