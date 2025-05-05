Shoemaker Skechers to be acquired for $9 billion, taken pvt by 3G Capital

Monday, May 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The offer of $63 per share represents a premium of 30 per cent to Skechers' 15-day volume-weighted average stock price

The company headquarters will also remain in Manhattan Beach, California where it was founded more than three decades ago. | File Photo

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Skechers is being acquired for $9 billion and taken private by the investment firm by 3G Capital.

The board of Skechers unanimously approved the deal, the companies said Monday.

The offer of $63 per share represents a premium of 30 per cent to Skechers' 15-day volume-weighted average stock price, the companies said.

Following completion of the transaction, the company will continue to be led by Skechers Chairman and CEO Robert Greenberg and his management team.

The company headquarters will also remain in Manhattan Beach, California where it was founded more than three decades ago.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter this year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

