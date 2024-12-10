Business Standard
Shubham Housing raises Rs 1,000 crore in round led by Multiples PE

Existing investors Asian Development Bank (ADB) and British International Investment (BII) also participated in the round, which consists of a mix of primary and secondary transactions

Startup funding picks up after 3-year slump

The deal comprises a primary issuance of Rs 400 crore along with a secondary purchase from early investors. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Shubham Housing Development Finance on Tuesday announced a Rs 1,000 crore fundraise in a round led by Multiples Private Equity.

Existing investors Asian Development Bank (ADB) and British International Investment (BII) also participated in the round, which consists of a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

Multiples will hold a significant minority stake in the company post-transaction.

The deal comprises a primary issuance of Rs 400 crore along with a secondary purchase from early investors, the statement said.

Multiples' managing director Nithya Easwaran, who will enter the company's board post deal, said the Shubham has a strong focus on asset quality and expertise in micro markets.

 

The company, an affordable housing finance lender that provides home loans to lower-income families and emerging consumers across the country, will use the funds to drive growth across its product offerings and expand its footprint.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

