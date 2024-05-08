Simpl hands over pink slips to over 100 employees in a bid to cut costs

Buy-now-pay-later startup Simpl laid off over 100 employees across verticals on Wednesday, in the first such exercise in 2024, Business Standard has learnt.

Sources close to the development said that the layoffs were announced by Nitya Sharma, chief executive officer and co-founder at Simpl, in a Townhall organised at 9 am today.

"Some employees, who have been laid off, were logged out of their Slack accounts even before the Townhall," a source said.

The cuts were made across verticals with some high-level employees also being impacted. Employees have been promised severance, but its quantum is still unclear.

When contacted, Simpl accepted that layoffs had taken place, but it did not mention the number of people impacted.

"As an organisation committed to creating a shared value for our merchants, and millions of customers across the country, we have undertaken a series of measures to improve operational efficiencies, reduce fixed and overhead costs, along with taking the difficult decision of letting go of some of our talented employees," said Ashish Kulshrestha, head of corporate communications at Simpl, in reply to Business Standard's queries.

"These efforts are enabling us to accelerate our journey towards profitability and build a fiscally prudent organisation."

He also said that Simpl has laid out a "comprehensive growth plan" while having a "razor-sharp focus on profitability".

In April last year, Simpl laid off over 150 employees saying it overhired assuming demand for e-commerce seen during the pandemic would continue to grow.

"I am responsible for making this difficult decision and understand the gravity of its impact on each of you, particularly those of you who are impacted during these uncertain macroeconomic conditions," Sharma had then said in a letter to staffers.