Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Simple Energy announces strategic partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart

Simple Energy announces strategic partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart

Simple Energy ties up with Amazon and Flipkart to sell its Simple One Gen 1.5 and OneS electric scooters online, with festive discounts and doorstep delivery this Diwali

Simple Energy

The move aims to simplify the buying journey by offering a digital-first experience, enabling customers to select and book scooters online with ease. | Image: X@SimpleEnergyEV

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based automotive company, has announced strategic partnerships with Amazon India and Flipkart, two of India’s leading e-commerce platforms. The collaborations allow customers to seamlessly browse, book, and receive doorstep delivery of its flagship electric scooters — Simple One Gen 1.5 and Simple OneS — directly through their preferred online marketplaces.
 
Digital-first convenience for EV buyers
 
The move aims to simplify the buying journey by offering a digital-first experience, enabling customers to select and book scooters online with ease. To mark the launch, Simple Energy is offering special festive discounts as part of Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival, valid till October 20, 2025, and Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali sale, valid till October 24.
 
 
Suhas Rajkumar, founder and chief executive officer of Simple Energy, said, “Diwali symbolises progress and new beginnings, making it the perfect moment to advance our mission of democratising electric mobility. Through our partnership with Amazon India and Flipkart, we’re expanding our reach across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and offering a seamless, tech-first purchase experience that makes EV ownership simpler and more accessible than ever.”
 
Festive offers on Amazon and Flipkart

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon may lay off 15% of HR roles, others in fresh round of job cuts

MacKenzie Scott

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduces stake in Amazon by $12.6 billion

Amazon

Amazon fires employee who protested company's ties to Israeli govt

iPhone 15, OnePlus 13r, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds HC order granting Amazon unconditional stay in ₹336 cr case

 
During the Great Indian Festival, Amazon India customers can avail offers on both Simple One and Simple OneS. Customers can get discounts of Rs 14,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards, Rs 8,750 on other bank credit cards, and an exclusive Rs 16,434 off with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card.
 
Through Flipkart, customers can purchase the Simple One and avail a flat discount of Rs 7,500, while the Simple OneS comes with a flat discount of Rs 5,000. SBI cardholders can unlock additional savings of up to Rs 7,250, and Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders are eligible for cashback of up to Rs 4,000. A 12-month no-cost EMI option is also available to make ownership more convenient.
 
Simple One Gen 1.5: Long-range, tech-loaded EV
 
India’s highest-range electric scooter offers a 248 km IDC range and accelerates from 0–40 kilometres per hour in 2.77 seconds. It features 30-litre under-seat storage, app integration, navigation, over-the-air (OTA) updates, ride modes, regenerative braking, TPMS, and USB charging. Available in six colours, it is priced at Rs 1,71,944 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with a 750W charger.
 
Simple OneS: Compact, powerful and connected
 
The high-performance Simple OneS comes with a 181 km IDC range, top speed of 105 kmph, and 0–40 kmph acceleration in 2.55 seconds. It is equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery, 8.5 kW motor, four ride modes, 7-inch touchscreen, 5G e-SIM, Bluetooth, app integration, and advanced safety features. Available in four colours, it is priced at Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

More From This Section

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

BLS International bags MEA contract to run Indian visa centres in China

Real Estate, capital market

M3M to invest ₹2,100 cr to build ultra-luxury homes under Jacob & Co brand

Ultraviolette bike, E- bike

Electric 2-wheeler maker Ultraviolette forays into Spain, Portugal markets

pharma, drugs, medicine

Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

I-T dept raids proprietary trading firm Graviton as govt steps up scrutiny

Topics : Amazon Flipkart Scooters Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon