Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Amazon has kicked off the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale in which the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on smartphones. The offers are available on smartphones such as Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and 13r, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more. Here are the most notable deals on smartphones:
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale: Offers on smartphones
iPhone 15 (128GB)
- Sale price: Rs 47,249
- Launch price: Rs 79,900
OnePlus 13 (12GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 59,999
- Launch price: 69,999
OnePlus 13r (12GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 36,999
- Launch price: Rs 42,999
OnePlus 13s (12GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 47,999
- Launch price: Rs 54,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 103,999
- Launch price: Rs 164,999
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 79,999
- Launch price: Rs 129,999
Realme GT 7 Pro (12GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 42,999
- Launch price: Rs 59,999
Xiaomi 14 Civi (8GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 25,999
- Launch price: Rs 42,999
iQOO Neo 10 (8GB + 256GB)
- Sale price: Rs 29,999
- Launch price: Rs 33,999
Important to note, the above listing pricing on Amazon India are inclusive of all offers and deals, including bank offers, exchange offers, and coupon deals.
In related news, Flipkart is also running a festival special sale, named Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale. In the sale, the ecommerce platform is offering deals on smartphones.
Also Read
Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Dates
- Starting date: October 10 (for Plus and Black members), October 11 (for general users)
- End date: October 24, 2025
Some of the notable deals available on Flipkart are detailed below:
Deals on iPhone 16 series
iPhone 16
- Sale price: Rs 54,999
- Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards
iPhone 16 Pro Max
- Sale price: Rs 102,999
- Launch price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards
Deals on Pixel Pro Folds
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- Sale price: Rs 157,999
- Launch price: Rs 172,999
The above price is inclusive of Rs 10,000 discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Sale price: Rs 84,999
- Launch price: Rs 1,72,999
The above price is inclusive of 10 per cent discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.
Deals on Nothing phones
Nothing Phone 3
- Sale price: Rs 34,999
- Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
Bank discount: 10 per cent off on select Debit, Credit cards and Credit card EMI
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
- Sale price: Rs 24,999
- Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
Deals on Samsung phones
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Sale price: Rs 29,999
- Launch price: Rs 59,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)
- Sale price: Rs 38,999
- Launch price: Rs 74,999