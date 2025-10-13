Monday, October 13, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Amazon GIF 'Diwali Special' sale: iPhone 15 at ₹47,249, OnePlus 13r at ₹37k

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale has kicked off with discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonus on Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and OnePlus smartphones. Check the deals below:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Diwali Special iPhone 15, OnePlus 13r, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

iPhone 15, OnePlus 13r, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has kicked off the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale in which the ecommerce platform is offering discounts and deals on smartphones. The offers are available on smartphones such as Apple iPhone 15, OnePlus 13 and 13r, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Realme GT 7 Pro, and more. Here are the most notable deals on smartphones:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale: Offers on smartphones

iPhone 15 (128GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 47,249
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 

OnePlus 13 (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 59,999
  • Launch price: 69,999 

OnePlus 13r (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 36,999
  • Launch price: Rs 42,999 

OnePlus 13s (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 47,999
  • Launch price: Rs 54,999 
 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 103,999
  • Launch price: Rs 164,999 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 79,999
  • Launch price: Rs 129,999

Realme GT 7 Pro (12GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 42,999
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999

Xiaomi 14 Civi (8GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 25,999
  • Launch price: Rs 42,999

iQOO Neo 10 (8GB + 256GB)

  • Sale price: Rs 29,999
  • Launch price: Rs 33,999
Important to note, the above listing pricing on Amazon India are inclusive of all offers and deals, including bank offers, exchange offers, and coupon deals.
 
In related news, Flipkart is also running a festival special sale, named Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale. In the sale, the ecommerce platform is offering deals on smartphones. 

Also Read

iPhone 16, Nothing Phone 3, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy S24

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: iPhone 16 at ₹55,000, Phone 3 at ₹35,000

luxury bag

Exotic bags to sparkling shoes: Diwali turns into runway for luxury brandspremium

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G in new colour

Samsung Galaxy A56, A36 get new colours; offers announced across series

OPPO Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition

OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition launched with colour changing design: Details

'Diwali with Xiaomi Sale 2025'

Xiaomi Diwali sale offers: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ at ₹24,999, Pad 7 at ₹ 22,999

Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Dates

  • Starting date: October 10 (for Plus and Black members), October 11 (for general users)
  • End date: October 24, 2025
Some of the notable deals available on Flipkart are detailed below:

Deals on iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16

  • Sale price: Rs 54,999
  • Launch price: Rs 79,900 onwards

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Sale price: Rs 102,999
  • Launch price: Rs 1,44,900 onwards

Deals on Pixel Pro Folds

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • Sale price: Rs 157,999
  • Launch price: Rs 172,999
The above price is inclusive of Rs 10,000 discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • Sale price: Rs 84,999
  • Launch price: Rs 1,72,999
The above price is inclusive of 10 per cent discount from select bank cards and a trade-in bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

Deals on Nothing phones

Nothing Phone 3

  • Sale price: Rs 34,999
  • Launch price: Rs 79,999 onwards
Bank discount: 10 per cent off on select Debit, Credit cards and Credit card EMI

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • Sale price: Rs 24,999
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Deals on Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

  • Sale price: Rs 29,999
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3)

  • Sale price: Rs 38,999
  • Launch price: Rs 74,999

More From This Section

Google Chrome

Google Chrome introduces smart alert control to stop unwanted notifications

OriginOS 6 (Source: Vivo China)

Vivo unveils Android 16-based OriginOS 6, India launch set for October 15

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI promises productivity, but it seems to be delivering mostly 'workslop'

Fintech

'Aspirational India' drives up retail digital payments, says reportpremium

Weighing 160 kg, Mission Drishti is India's largest privately built satellite India's largest privately built satellite

GalaxEye to launch world's first multi-sensor EO satellite in 2026premium

Topics : Diwali sale Amazon Flipkart Apple iPhones Amazon Great India Sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon