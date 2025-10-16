Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

Graph AI raises $3 mn from Bessemer to target $8 bn drug safety market

California-based Graph AI raised $3 million in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners to scale its AI-driven pharmacovigilance platform for global drug safety and compliance

pharma, drugs, medicine

Traditionally, pharmaceutical companies have relied on large service firms that manually process vast amounts of unstructured data.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Graph AI, a California-based AI life sciences company focused on patient safety and pharmacovigilance, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The investment will help the company accelerate product innovation, expand its engineering team, and drive global adoption of its AI-native solutions.
 
“We’re excited to partner with Graph AI as they redefine labour-intensive and inefficient pharmacovigilance workflows through AI-native solutions that prioritise both accuracy and scalability,” said Nithin Kaimal, partner and chief operating officer at Bessemer Venture Partners India.
 
AI-led disruption in the $8 billion pharmacovigilance market 
Graph AI represents a new generation of AI-native challengers transforming the $8 billion pharmacovigilance market. Pharmacovigilance, mandated by drug regulators worldwide, requires pharmaceutical companies to monitor, detect, and report adverse drug events (ADEs) throughout a drug’s lifecycle — from clinical trials to post-market use — ensuring patient safety and regulatory compliance.
 
 
Traditionally, pharmaceutical companies have relied on large service firms that manually process vast amounts of unstructured data, including call centre transcripts, legal filings, medical literature, emails, and social media posts. These manual workflows are labour-intensive, fragmented, and reactive, leading to operational inefficiencies and delays in regulatory reporting and compliance.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone becomes new voice for Meta AI in India, US, other nations

Apple

Apple AI search chief Ke Yang to leave for Meta weeks after AKI appointment

semiconductor, chip

2D materials: India's chance to leapfrog in the semiconductor racepremium

artificial intelligence

California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

Sanjay Kumar

CBSE to teach the language of artificial intelligence from Class 3 onwardspremium

 
Founders with deep tech and pharma expertise 
Founded in 2024, Graph AI is led by Raghav Parvataraju (CEO), Vijay Ponukumati (CTO), Mohan Konyala (CPO), and Ashutosh Bordekar (CFO) — industry veterans with experience at LTI Mindtree, Infosys, ServiceNow, Google, and Cisco. Their expertise in technology, outsourcing, and enterprise operations has shaped Graph’s vision of transforming pharmacovigilance through AI-driven innovation.
 
“Our vision is to make patient safety smarter, faster, and more connected, empowering pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises to achieve safer outcomes, stronger regulatory confidence, and exponential efficiency across safety operations,” the founders said in a joint statement.
 
Strong growth and early traction in enterprise adoption 
Within a year of its founding, Graph AI has reported strong traction, with enterprise clients achieving up to 70 per cent efficiency gains, 90 per cent faster regulatory reporting, and significant cost savings, while maintaining full traceability and audit readiness.
 
The company’s AI-driven platform now supports over 7,000 marketed drugs, reflecting growing enterprise demand and the expanding scope of pharmacovigilance modernisation.
 
Generative AI powering automation and compliance 
Graph AI has built an in-house generative AI studio that streamlines every stage of content and data processing — from ideation and scripting to regulatory report generation and sentiment analysis. Its tools are also used for multilingual translation, ad creation, and predictive analytics, significantly reducing manual workloads and turnaround times.
 
“Graph AI’s focus on data-driven automation is reshaping how life sciences firms ensure safety and compliance,” Kaimal added, underscoring investor confidence in the company’s ability to scale globally.

More From This Section

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

I-T dept raids proprietary trading firm Graviton as govt steps up scrutiny

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Granite Asia leads $85 mn Series C funding in Kuku content platform

refinery, vitol, oil, crude oil

MRPL seeks cheaper oil amid US pressure, hopes to keep buying Russian crude

HCL Tech, HCL

HCLTech profit flat at ₹4,235 crore, revenue rises 10.7% in Q2FY26

Air India

Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy 300 more wide-body jets

Topics : AI technology Drug safety Pharma sector Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon