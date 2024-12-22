Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 07:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Singapore Post fires CEO, senior executives after whistleblowing report

Singapore Post fires CEO, senior executives after whistleblowing report

Three managers were dismissed for the violations, and a police report was filed against them

Singapore Post

(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shiyin Chen
 
Singapore Post Ltd. fired its chief executive officer and several other senior leaders following allegations related to its international e-commerce logistics parcels business. 
The Temasek Holdings Pte-backed firm said on Sunday it began investigations after receiving a whistleblowing report alleging several employees manually submitted information with the intent of avoiding contracted penalties with one of Singapore Post’s largest customers. The whistleblowing report was also sent to the government regulator, according to a company statement.  
 
Three managers were dismissed for the violations, and a police report was filed against them. CEO Vincent Phang, Chief Financial Officer Vincent Yik and Li Yu, CEO of its international business unit, were also terminated after the company found they were “grossly negligent” in handling the matter and made “serious misrepresentations” to the audit committee over the allegations. 
 
 
The company plans on announcing a new CEO in due course and will appoint Isaac Mah, currently CFO of its Australian business, to replace Yik. Chairman Simon Israel will oversee the senior management of the company in the interim.  

Also Read

singapore

Singapore eyes 1.2 mn Indian tourists by Dec 31; growth to continue in 2025

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Indian community in Singapore celebrates Gukesh's historic chess victory

singapore

Singapore to Kazakhstan: Top destinations Indians can explore in 2025

Gukesh

'Living my dream,' says Gukesh after becoming youngest world chess champion

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Nations should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore

 
Singapore Post said it will pay a settlement to the unidentified customer. The settlement won’t have a material impact on the company’s net tangible assets for earnings per share or the current financial year.  
 
Phang and Yik have indicated they will contest their terminations, Singapore Post said in its statement. 
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer at Taneira

Titan's Taneira looks to expand market share with focus on metro cities

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

Vinay Dubey, co-founder and CEO of Akasa Air

Akasa Air expects to add more planes to its fleet by March 2025: CEO

Key global leadership at Canon's strategy meet in Mumbai

Canon eyes chip fabrication in India, in talks for lithography machine

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia

Topics : Singapore Singapore-India e commerce Logistics industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon