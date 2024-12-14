Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Indian community in Singapore celebrates Gukesh's historic chess victory

Indian community in Singapore celebrates Gukesh's historic chess victory

The 18-year-old claimed the world title by beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday. The two faced each other in a fourteen-game classical chess match

D Gukesh, Gukesh

At a reception organised by the Indian High Commission here, he was felicitated by about 150 members of the Indian disapora. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newly crowned chess world champion D Gukesh was felicitated by the Indian community here on Saturday, marking his historic achievement of becoming the youngest ever to win the title in the sport's history.

The 18-year-old claimed the world title by beating China's Ding Liren in Singapore on Thursday. The two faced each other in a fourteen-game classical chess match.

At a reception organised by the Indian High Commission here, he was felicitated by about 150 members of the Indian disapora, led by High Commissioner Dr Shilpak Ambule.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said, "It was a Gukesh win no matter what others say."  Wishing the young champion many wins in his endeavour,  Ambule said, "We are proud of Gukesh and the win."  During the event, the world champion obliged all diaspora members with personal photos.

 

We are proud of his win. It was very magical moment his calm and focussed approach won him the championship, said Shiwani Khirwal, President of BiJhar Singapore, a society of the Bihari and Jharkhand community in the city-state.

All youths should learn to be calm and focus in their endeavours as they approach life long Journey, said the homemaker, who has been in Singapore for 16 years.

More From This Section

D Gukesh, Gukesh

World Chess Championship: Puducherry Lt. Guv hails Gukesh's historic win

India vs Germany video highlights

India is a big contender for WC, Olympic glory: Belgium's De Sloover

Hockey generic image

Prasar Bharati to broadcast upcoming Hockey India League 2024-25 season

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Gukesh

I've been dreaming about this moment for 10 years: World Champion Gukesh

Sandhya Singh, a professor at the National Univerity of Singapore, said, It was wonderful win. The Indian diaspora is proud of the win in the city statehe is an inspiration to the global youths.

Kriti Narang, who attended the final match, said, It seemed to be heading for a draw. But Gukesh scored in the 14 amazing game.We witnessed history."  Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of Ding after winning the last classical time control game of the 14-game match that seemed headed for a draw for most part. As title winner, he will get a major share of the USD 2.5 million prize purse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Shubman Gill extends greetings to Gukesh for becoming World Chess Champion

PremiumThe chessboard whisperers: Mental coaches in demand after Gukesh's success

The chessboard whisperers: Mental coaches in demand after Gukesh's success

Chessboard to billboards: Edtech, banks, and IT firms eye Brand Gukesh

Chessboard to billboards: Edtech, banks, and IT firms eye Brand Gukesh

Viswanathan Anand, PSL

Viswanathan Anand advises Gukesh to embrace criticism as a part of success

D Gukesh, Gukesh

India's young chess genius Gukesh to receive Rs 5 cr prize from Stalin govt

Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon