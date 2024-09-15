SOM Distilleries debuts in K'taka with Woodpecker beer, eyes 1,600 cr sales

Bhopal-based SOM Distilleries and Breweries debuted in the Karnataka market with India’s first twist-cap beer, "Woodpecker" premium beer. The listed alcoholic beverage company targets sales of Rs 1,600 crore by financial year 2025, it told Business Standard.

SOM Distilleries launched two Woodpecker beer variants in the state: Woodpecker Glide, a premium mild beer, and Woodpecker Crest, a strong, bold brew. Both are available in bottles (650 millilitres, 330 millilitres), cans (500 millilitres, 330 millilitres), and draught (50 litres, 30 litres). Bottles are priced at about Rs 240, while cans are priced at Rs 180 (depending on the variant and volume).

“We are proud to introduce India’s first-ever twist-cap beer, Woodpecker, to the Karnataka market. This innovation underscores our commitment to quality and innovation. We have already been making waves in Karnataka with our products over the past three years. Now, with Glide and Crest, we are taking our presence to the next level. The introduction of the twist cap is a great revolution in beer drinking, offering a new and effortless way to enjoy it,” said JK Arora, chairman and managing director of SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited.

SOM Distilleries stated that its beer is crafted from imported two-row barley, Indian malts, and German hops from the Rainier region, making it India’s first cross-malt beer by blending two malts. The Woodpecker is brewed within 30 days, with one batch brewed per month “to ensure unmatched consistency and flavour.”

Furthermore, the beer maker told Business Standard that it plans to build a new manufacturing plant by the end of FY25 in one of these states: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, or Tamil Nadu. The new plant can be built on a greenfield or brownfield site or through manufacturing tie-ups. The company is looking to invest about Rs 400 crore, including working capital.

Additionally, SOM Distilleries plans to introduce a new portfolio of Indian single malts to tap into the growing consumer demand. It aims for a 15 per cent market share in FY25.