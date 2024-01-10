Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SpiceJet plans to launch flights to Lakshadweep and Ayodhya soon

Lakshadweep has one operational airport on Agatti Island, 90 minutes away from Kochi. All domestic flights to the island are routed through Kochi

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet will soon launch flights to Lakshadweep, as the airline enjoys exclusive rights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), Ajay Singh, the carrier’s chairman and managing director, said at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

Lakshadweep has one operational airport on Agatti Island, 90 minutes from Kochi. All domestic flights to the island are routed through Kochi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apart from plans to start flights to the archipelago, SpiceJet said it has plans to launch flights to Ayodhya from major cities across India.

The low-cost carrier’s plans to launch flight services to Lakshadweep come amid strained relations between India and the Maldives, worsened by travel platform EaseMyTrip’s suspension of flight bookings to the island nation.

EaseMyTrip had suspended the flight bookings on Monday after social media posts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Lakshadweep visit drew harsh remarks from three Maldivian deputy ministers who have since been suspended.

Another travel booking website, Cleartrip, witnessed a two-fold increase in cancellation of flight bookings to the Maldives.

That said, Rajiv Mehra, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators, has called for the introduction of additional flights and development of infrastructure suitable for tourism in Lakshadweep.

“For Lakshadweep, there is a police clearance certificate that is required for Indians. This rule should be amended, and more flights should be introduced. This can be done immediately and the rest of the infrastructure should be upgraded over time,” he said.

Meanwhile, 2023 saw the commencement of 60 new RCS routes, whereas 154 new RCS routes were awarded under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. RCS-UDAN was launched in 2016 to enable air operations on unserved or underserved routes connecting different regions.

Also Read

Centre to start routes for planes with a capacity of less than 20

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Airport to new resorts, Lakshadweep tourism is in for an upgrade: Details

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

Sundram Fasteners signs deal with Tamil Nadu for Rs 1,411 crore investment

Welspun plans to invest Rs 40,000 cr in Gujarat for green hydrogen, ammonia

Reliance Industries rally lifts market; Sensex ends 271 points higher

Ola's parent ANI Technologies posts Rs 2,800 crore revenue in FY23

Chennai the new China as non-leather footwear firms put best foot forward

Topics : Lakshadweep Ayodhya SpiceJet Domestic airlines Kochi Udan scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon