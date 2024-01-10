Airport to new resorts, Lakshadweep tourism is in for an upgrade: Details

When Prime Minister Modi requested Indian citizens last week to promote domestic tourist spots such as Lakshadweep, it gave hope to the industry as it gradually recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic shock. Notably, the incident gained significantly larger attention due to the controversy with Maldives.

With prominent public figures and celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar and Akshay Kumar, now endorsing domestic travel, India's tourism potential may see further growth. For the time being, as Lakshadweep islands remain at the centre of PM Modi's appeal and the controversy, the stakeholders have pinned their hopes on India's smallest Union Territory (UT), which may emerge as a tourist hotspot in the years to come.

Some of the key infrastructure development projects lined up in Lakshadweep include an airport upgrade, resorts, and improved utility services, among others. The diplomatic controversy between the two nations was triggered following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of launching over Rs 1,150 crore development projects for Lakshadweep last week.

Upcoming infrastructure development projects in Lakshadweep:

New airport in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep, with a population of nearly 64,000 people, is spread over 32 sq km. The UT consists of 36 islands and coral reefs in the Laccadive Sea. Of these, only a few are open to the public (with due permits), with Kavaratti and Agatti being a key highlight.

Notably, the island's airport, located on Agatti Island, is in for an upgrade. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to expand the existing airport, the Lakshadweep administration's website informs. The Modi government is also planning to build a new airfield at Minicoy Island of Lakshadweep. "The plan is to have a joint airfield that would be capable of operating fighter jets, military transport planes and commercial aircraft," sources said.

In addition to supporting civilian traffic, the airport at Minicoy would also give the defence forces the capability to extend their area of surveillance in the Arabian Sea.

Upcoming luxury resorts in Lakshadweep

Tata Group's arm, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), will be launching two Taj-branded resorts on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat in Lakshadweep in the next two years. The company made the key announcement last year in January. "The Greenfield projects are slated to open in 2026, and will be developed by IHCL," it said.

Gujarat-based tourism and hospitality firm Praveg has also bagged a work order for the Agatti island. The company will develop, operate, maintain, and manage a minimum of 50 tents at Agatti, according to the company's exchange filing made on December 20, 2023.

'Smart City Project' in Lakshadweep

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as part of its 'smart cities' mission in India, selected Lakshadweep's Kavaratti as one of the project sites in 2018. According to the official website, the ongoing project envisages key sustainable development measures for the island. So far, 28 projects have been sanctioned at a total cost of over Rs 550 crore. The official website states that, to date, the total expenditure for various projects stands at Rs 7.98 crore. While four of these projects have been completed, another as many are underway, the website said.

Liquor availability in Lakshadweep

In a bid to boost tourist footfall in Lakshadweep, the tourism department has also allowed liquor sales at designated locations like Kavaratti and Bangaram Islands with due permission.

(With agency inputs)