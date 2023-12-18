Sensex (    %)
                        
CPCL mobilises 4 agencies from Chennai, Mumbai, Paradip to clear oil slick

For removing the oil traces from the water surface, the CPCL said around 20,000 absorbent pads have been used

Oil drums, Oil

"Hydro jetting machines, wet and dry vacuum machines have also been employed to expedite the work," the company said

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, which is engaged in removing oil slick near the Ennore creek here, has mobilised four agencies from Mumbai, Paradip Port and Chennai for the clearing work.
The subsidiary of state-run energy major IndianOil Corporation Ltd said it has been working on "war-footing" to "clean up and clear" the areas in coordination with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), state authorities and the work is "targeted to be completed in the next two-three days."

The CPCL, in a statement, clarified that there has been no pipeline leak nor any leakage from the tanks in the refinery and the "refinery is under operation."

Around 110 boats with 440 manpower have been deployed for oil slick removal activities. Oil presence in the containment zone is now miniscule, the CPCL said.
"The CPCL has mobilised four agencies from Chennai, Mumbai and Paradip for clearing the oil spill. Seven numbers of containment booms of around 1,430 mts have been installed in different areas of (Ennore) Creek and the (Buckingham) Canal", the statement said.
For removing the oil traces from the water surface, the CPCL said around 20,000 absorbent pads have been used.
Observing that the mechanised cleaning efforts have been successfully completed in two out of the five shore areas, the CPCL said cleaning of houses in the affected areas is being carried out with required manpower.
"Hydro jetting machines, wet and dry vacuum machines have also been employed to expedite the work," the company said.
A dedicated team from the CPCL is continuously monitoring the activities under the guidance of the TNPCB and government authorities.
The CPCL said as part of its relief efforts, it has presented 11,000 rice bags and 6,000 grocery bags among other material to the State Nodal Officer.
An oil slick has been formed near the Ennore Creek located on the North of Chennai following heavy rainfall due to cyclone Michaung which brought 36 hours of incessant rain from December 3 causing severe flooding in the state capital.

Topics : CPCL Chennai Mumbai oil spillage oil spill

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:56 AM IST

