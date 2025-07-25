Friday, July 25, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DLF's comeback project in Mumbai sees ₹2,300 cr sales in first week

DLF's comeback project in Mumbai sees ₹2,300 cr sales in first week

Success in Mumbai is a bigger statement than the Gurugram project

DLF, DLF Mumbai

The Westpark spans 5.18 acres and is part of a larger 10-acre master plan. (Representative image)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Delhi-based real estate major DLF’s first project in Mumbai, marking its comeback in the market in partnership with Trident Realty, has achieved sales of Rs 2,300 crore. The first phase of the project, launched recently, sold out completely within a week.
 
The company launched four towers as part of the first phase. The project—The Westpark—is a premium residential development located off Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai.
 
Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers (a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF), described the company’s success in Mumbai as a bigger statement than Privana North—DLF’s luxury project in Gurugram, which generated Rs 11,000 crore in sales within a week of its launch.
 
 
Ohri told Business Standard that the company was able to command prices between Rs 42,500 and Rs 53,000 per square foot (sq ft) while selling The Westpark, with one of its five penthouses in the first phase sold at Rs 70,000 per sq ft. The company secured margins between 39 and 40 per cent from the sales.
 
DLF, the largest listed Indian real estate developer, holds a 51 per cent stake in The Westpark, with the remaining share owned by Trident, another Gurugram-based real estate company with several projects in Mumbai. 

Also Read

real estate, realty firms

DLF-Trident Realty JV sells all 416 flats in Mumbai project for ₹2,300 cr

realty sector, real estate

Nifty Realty sheds 3% in firm market; Lodha, Brigade, Oberoi slide up to 7%

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF re-enters Mumbai market with ₹800 crore premium housing project

Robert Vadra

ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal case

real estate

DLF to invest Rs 900 cr in Mumbai housing proj, eyes Rs 2,300 cr revenue

 
“Initially, we launched only two of the four planned towers, but due to exceptional demand, we brought all four towers to market, resulting in the sellout of all 416 units,” Ohri said.
 
The Westpark spans 5.18 acres and is part of a larger 10-acre master plan. The development will comprise eight residential towers, with the first phase introducing four towers, each rising 37 storeys and offering a total of 416 residences. The homes include a select mix of 3- and 4-BHK residences ranging from 1,125 to 2,500 sq ft (carpet area).
 
Located off Link Road in Andheri West, The Westpark offers access to the Western Express Highway, SV Road, the New Link Road, and upcoming developments like the elevated JVLR and Coastal Road. Residents are expected to benefit from seamless travel across the city, north to south and east to west, DLF added.
 
Ohri stated that the company has already received 5-20 project proposals in Mumbai. “We want to start and get this product off the ground first, show some strength and ability, and then get down to doing it (more projects in Mumbai),” he added.
 
Additionally, the second phase of The Westpark is expected to launch next year and is anticipated to generate revenues of Rs 2,300-2,500 crore more.

More From This Section

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25premium

Sunjay Kapur

Rani Kapur seeks Sona Comstar AGM delay, flags concerns over Sunjay's death

Nayara

CEO of Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara resigns after EU sanctions

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints seeks to quash antitrust probe, says probe order mishandled

Chemical factory, chemicals, SRF chemicals

SRF to invest nearly ₹750 cr to set up agro-chemical, BOPP film plants

Topics : DLF DLF Realty Real Estate housing projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon