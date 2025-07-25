CEO of Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara resigns after EU sanctions

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has named a new chief executive after its previous CEO resigned following European Union sanctions that targeted the company, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Mumbai-based Nayara has appointed company veteran Sergey Denisov as chief executive to replace Alessandro des Dorides, the sources said. Denisov's appointment was decided at a board meeting on Wednesday, they said.
Nayara Energy, partly owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Des Dorides, who joined Nayara Energy in April 2024, did not immediately respond to a message sent on LinkedIn.
Denisov has been with the company since 2017.
Also Read
Nayara Energy has condemned the EU's "unjust and unilateral" decision to impose sanctions. India has also said it does not support the bloc's sanctions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)