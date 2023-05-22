close

Start-up Inxee Systems develops new smart visual docking guidance system

Startup Inxee Systems has developed a new Smart Visual Docking Guidance System (SVDGS) and it has been deployed at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport

Press Trust of India
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Startup Inxee Systems has developed a new Smart Visual Docking Guidance System (SVDGS) and it has been deployed at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

The system will help provide enhanced precision and safety for pilots.

Developed indigenously by the startup, the system is ready for mass commercial deployment at all airports and can support all aircraft types, a release said on Monday.

The system has been developed under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) startup initiative 'Innovate for Airports' and it is funded by the civil aviation ministry.

According to the release, the system's functionality has been fully certified and accepted by AAI. It has successfully docked all aircraft types, including A320 family, Boeing B737-800, B737-800 Max as well as well as large aircraft, including A330, A350, B777 and B787-800.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata airport airline industry

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

