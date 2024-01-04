Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

State-owned PFC commits Rs 25,000 cr for power sector projects in Gujarat

This substantial financial commitment underscores PFC's steadfast commitment to bolstering the power infrastructure in the region and supporting the state's ambitious initiatives in the power sector

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

PFC logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Power Finance Corporation has inked an initial pact with the Gujarat government to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state's generation, transmission, and distribution projects.
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat on January 3, 2024, according to a company statement issued on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MoU was signed by Parminder Chopra, CMD PFC and Jai Prakash Shivhare, MD (GUVNL) in the presence of Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.
The chief objective of this MoU is to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state's generation, transmission, and distribution projects.
The MoU, signed in Gandhinagar, marks a significant step towards bolstering various projects undertaken by the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd (GETCO), Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL), and Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (UGVCL).
The collaboration is set to facilitate long-term debt and other critical funding necessities vital for executing these diverse projects.
Under the terms of the MoU, the envisaged financial assistance stands at an impressive Rs 25,000 crore, dedicated to powering up various projects across Gujarat, it stated.
This substantial financial commitment underscores PFC's steadfast commitment to bolstering the power infrastructure in the region and supporting the state's ambitious initiatives in the power sector.
Apart from facilitating the expansion of power infrastructure, the MoU shall also help create employment generation of up to 10,000 in Gujarat.

Also Read

World Cup, IND vs AUS final: Pat Cummins reveals Ahmedabad pitch condition

Meja Urja bets on UP's power demand, plans 5.6 Gw thermal capacity

Hinduja Renewables bags 80 MW project along banks of Narmada in MP

High-level committee to examine Teesta Stage III dam breach: Sikkim CM

Did not have intel on possible build-up of tension in Nuh: Haryana HM Vij

SBI likely to issue perpetual bonds to wrap up FY borrowing: Report

Poonawalla Fincorp's AUM rises 57% to around Rs 21,850 cr in Q3FY24

Torrent Power to invest Rs 47,000 cr in renewable energy in Gujarat

IT industry veteran C P Gurnani joins upGrad's Board of Directors

Amazon's video ad push expected to generate extra $5 bn in revenue

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PFC REC PFC merger Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Power sector NPA Renewable energy policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesBrigade EnterprisesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon