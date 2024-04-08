Sensex (    %)
                             
Keystone Realtors sales up 41% to Rs 2,266 cr on strong housing demand

During the fourth quarter of 2023-24, the sales bookings surged by 78 per cent to Rs 843 crore from Rs 473 crore in the year-ago period

Real estate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Keystone Realtors Ltd, which sells properties under 'Rustomjee brand', on Monday reported a 41 per cent growth in sales bookings to Rs 2,266 crore driven by strong housing demand.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,604 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The Mumbai-based company sold 1.21 million square feet area last fiscal, up 17 per cent from 1.04 million square feet in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
During the fourth quarter of 2023-24, the sales bookings surged by 78 per cent to Rs 843 crore from Rs 473 crore in the year-ago period.
It sold 0.38 million square feet area in the January-March quarter, as against 0.28 million square feet in the corresponding period of the last year.
"The fiscal year FY24 has proven to be an eventful period for our company, marked by notable achievements across all key performance metrics including pre-sales, collections, launches, and new project additions," said Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors.
He said the company's performance metrics have surpassed the guidance in most of the parameters.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

