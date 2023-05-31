close

Sterlite Power uses helicopter to expedite construction of Mumbai Urja Marg

The aerial operations will involve the movement of around 3,000 metric tonnes of various materials over a period of two months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Sterlite Power on Wednesday said it has started aerial operations to expedite the construction of its flagship Mumbai Urja Marg Project (MUML).

To fast-track the completion of 400kV transmission corridor connecting Padgha to Khargar, which links Mumbai to the national grid, Sterlite Power has proactively deployed lightweight helicopters to overcome the challenges of terrain and speed up material transfer, the transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider said in a statement.

The aerial operations will involve the movement of around 3,000 metric tonnes of various materials over a period of two months.

The lightweight helicopter AS 350 B3 with a load-carrying capacity of up to 1000 kg per sortie will be pressed into service to transport heavy equipment and material across several locations in and around the Mumbai region.

Manish Agarwal, Director & CEO India Transmission, Sterlite Power, said, " The aviation operation MUML is a proactive step forward on our part and one that will significantly benefit MUML by reducing the turnaround time for the delivery of materials, thus, speeding up the project execution.

"With these innovative technological interventions, Sterlite Power aims to continue addressing the key constraints of time, space, and capital to deliver the toughest projects on or before time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sterlite Power Mumbai Construction

First Published: May 31 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

