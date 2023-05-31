close

MobiKwik gets ex-Sebi ED, former SBI Card CEO Prasad in advisory board

The company has set up an advisory board to help it enhance understanding of regulations, compliance, and industry dynamics, further strengthening its position in the BFSI and fintech sectors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mobikwik deferred the IPO slated for last year following a rout in the shares of larger rival Paytm, which went public in November. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Fintech firm MobiKwik has onboarded former Sebi Executive Director and Irdai member Radhakrishnan Nair and ex-MD and CEO of SBI Card Hardayal Prasad to its newly created advisory board.

The company has set up an advisory board to help it enhance understanding of regulations, compliance, and industry dynamics, further strengthening its position in the BFSI and fintech sectors.

"With a combined experience of eight decades across various financial domains such as banking, securities, insurance, investments, credit cards, payment services, and IPOs, Radhakrishnan Nair and Hardayal Prasad bring unique perspectives that are expected to drive innovation and propel MobiKwik towards even greater growth and success," MobiKwik said in a statement.

Nair has over 40 years of experience in banking, securities, and insurance industries. He is serving as an independent director in several other companies, including ICICI Bank and its subsidiaries.

Prasad has nearly 40 years of global experience in building businesses across banking, housing, personal and SME, international operations, trade finance, credit cards, etc.

He has held leadership positions at both national and international levels, leveraging technology to drive innovation and bring efficiency within organizations.

He has also served as the advisor to PNB Housing Finance where he previously was the MD and CEO for over two years.

In addition to the advisory board, MobiKwik has former Senior Managing Director of Blackstone and founding partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors Punita Kumar Sinha; former Indian Ambassador to Egypt & UAE and High Commissioner to Australia Navdeep Singh Suri; former co-founder & CBO of fintech startup PaySense and LinkedIn Corp CTO and VP- Engineering Raghu Ram Hiremagalur as independent directors on its board.

"Their (Nair and Prasad) unique perspectives will bring a fresh approach to our strategic decision-making and serve as invaluable assets in our journey towards establishing ourselves as India's leading digital banking platform," MobiKwik Co-Founder and COO Upasana Taku said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI MobiKwik SBI Card

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

