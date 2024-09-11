Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Strides Pharma gets shareholders' nod to set up speciality pharma CDMO

Strides Pharma gets shareholders' nod to set up speciality pharma CDMO

The company has secured the approval of its shareholders and secured creditors with overwhelming majority, along with those of OneSource Specialty Pharma and SteriScience Specialties

Strides Pharma

The company said it will now seek final approval from the NCLT, Mumbai bench. | Source: Strides Pharma Facebook

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said it has received approval from shareholders and secured creditors for creation of OneSource -- a speciality pharma CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization).
The company has secured the approval of its shareholders and secured creditors with overwhelming majority, along with those of OneSource speciality Pharma and SteriScience Specialities, in meetings convened under the guidance of the National Company Law Tribunal, it said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
All the secured creditors who voted on the scheme for the three companies in their respective meetings were in favour of the scheme, it added.
 
"We believe OneSource will unlock considerable value for Strides' stakeholders upon its listing. We remain committed to delivering on this promise and express our gratitude to our shareholders and creditors for their continued trust and support," Strides Pharma Science Executive Chairperson Arun Kumar said.
In September 2023, Strides announced its strategic initiative to create OneSource as an independent CDMO by integrating the Oral Technologies business from Strides, Sterile Injectables business of SteriScience speciality and the biologics and high-end drug devices combination business of OneSource (erstwhile Stelis).
Having already received stock exchange approvals in May 2024, this latest approval from shareholders and secured creditors marks a significant milestone.
The company said it will now seek final approval from the NCLT, Mumbai bench, and upon its receipt, OneSource will proceed to seek listing approvals from the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pharma share

Strides Pharma falls over 4% after USFDA gives VAI tag to Chennai facility

trading, market, stocks

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on July 24

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma rises 3% after US FDA approves Hypocalcemia drug

Elderly, Senior citizen

Govt brings senior citizens over 70 years under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Rising Rajasthan | Photo: X/ Col Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rajasthan carrying out large-scale reforms for ease of biz, says minister

Topics : Strides Pharma Science Strides Pharma Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon