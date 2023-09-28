close
Sun Pharma to buyout local partner Indi Pharma in Mexican subsidiary

The acquisition enables Sun Pharma to acquire the balance 25 per cent stake held by the local partner, the company said

Sun Pharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday said it will buy out local partner Indi Pharma from its Mexican arm for MXN 161.85 million (over Rs 75 crore).
The company has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire the balance 25 per cent outstanding shares of Sun Pharma de Mexico, SA de CV, a subsidiary where it currently holds 75 per cent shares, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.
The balance of 25 per cent is held by local partner Indi Pharma S.A.P.I. de CV, it added.
The cost of acquisition is MXN 161.85 million, it added.
"The acquisition enables Sun Pharma to acquire the balance 25 per cent stake held by the local partner," the company said, adding it would be done through a wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma (Netherlands) B.V.
The acquisition is likely to be completed by October 31, 2023, and after that, Sun Pharma de Mexico SA de CV will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it said.

Sun Pharma de Mexico is engaged in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Mexico.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sun Pharma Pharma industry Mexico

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon