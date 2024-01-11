Sensex (    %)
                        
Supriya Lifesciences targets Brazil, eyes Rs 200 crore sales in 2-3 years

This ambition follows the company's recent approval from Anvisa (Brazilian health regulatory agency), which has facilitated its entry into the Brazilian market

Anvisa, responsible for auditing and registering pharmaceuticals in Brazil, recently completed an inspection of Supriya Lifesciences' API manufacturing unit in Lote Parshuram.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Mumbai-based manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Supriya Lifesciences is setting its sights on Brazil, aiming to add up to Rs 200 crore in sales from new product launches in the next two to three years. This ambition follows the company's recent approval from Anvisa (Brazilian health regulatory agency), which has facilitated its entry into the Brazilian market.

Anvisa, responsible for auditing and registering pharmaceuticals in Brazil, recently completed an inspection of Supriya Lifesciences' API manufacturing unit in Lote Parshuram. The audit concluded with zero observations, a significant achievement for the company.
Commenting on the development, Saloni Satish Wagh, whole time director of Supriya Lifesciences, said, "Our recent approval from Anvisa positions Supriya as a preferred supplier in the Brazilian market, enabling faster registration turnaround times for new products."

Wagh also highlighted areas for expansion, saying, "The company has eight APIs in the pipeline, with registration expected within nine to twelve months. Our focus is on markets where registration was previously lacking or semi-regulated. We are particularly targeting anaesthetics, antidiabetics, and anti-anxiety/anti-depression drugs (narcotics), aiming to capture 10 per cent market share in specific product segments over the next two to three years."

Additionally, Supriya Lifesciences has unveiled plans to open a second research and development centre in Amarnath. This facility will primarily manufacture intermediates for their final APIs. The company is expanding its existing facility in Ratnagiri (Lote Parshuram), where all 32 of its APIs are manufactured. The expansion includes adding a new block, which will increase the capacity by an additional 300 km, totalling 900 km upon completion.

While there are no immediate oncology product launches planned for the next two years, the company is engaged in early research and development of two to three cancer drugs. These efforts are focused on molecules expected to go off-patent in 2027-28.

In October last year, Supriya Lifesciences announced a collaboration with Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) to develop the Quickblue oral kit, a cancer detection kit for oral cancer in India. The kit is expected to be commercially available in the next three years, and the company aims to capture a 1 to 2 per cent share of the global cancer market.

Supriya Lifescience Brazil pharmaceutical firms

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

