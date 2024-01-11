Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NCLAT rejects UBI's plea to oppose Darwin Platform's bid for Lavasa Corp

The public sector lender contended for maximisation of the assets and submitted if a fresh process and fresh valuation were done, Lavasa Corporation would achieve more value

Will take action against firms such as Liberty House: NCLAT

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the plea of Union Bank of India to challenge the Darwin Platform Group's bid for Lavasa Corporation.
Union Bank of India (UBI) had challenged the July 21, 2023, order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which approved the resolution plan of Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd for Lavasa Corporation that was developing a private hill city in the Pune district.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The public sector lender contended for maximisation of the assets and submitted if a fresh process and fresh valuation were done, Lavasa Corporation would achieve more value.
According to the reports, Darwin Group's bid for Lavasa was for Rs 1,814 crore.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) observed that UBI itself was a member of the CoC and also approved the plan as part of the assenting Financial Creditors who approved the Resolution Plan by 96.41 per cent vote share.
After approval of the Resolution Plan by the NCLT, UBI moved the insolvency tribunal praying for recall of the order.
However, it was rejected by the NCLT on November 10, 2023, and subsequently, UBI appealed before the NCLAT.
The appellate tribunal also rejected after saying that maximisation is not a ground for recall of the order.
"We are of the view that no ground has been made out in the application for recall of the judgment and the Adjudicating Authority has rightly rejected the application. There is no merit in the Appeal. The Appeal is dismissed," it said.

Also Read

NCLT approves Rs 1,814 cr resolution plan for Lavasa; Darwin winning bidder

NCLT approves Rs 1,814 cr resolution plan for Lavasa, DPIL wins bid

NCLT clears Lavasa Corporation takeover by Darwin Platform Infrastructure

'Re-educate yourself': SC rejects PIL challenging Darwin, Einstein theories

Govt mulls increasing NCLAT's strength to speed up corporate case disposal

HPE secures financing commitments for $14 billion Juniper takeover

Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield plan commercial realty fund

Darshan Hiranandani's company opens Rs 500 cr data centre in Gujarat

Private capex has been very good, says Tata Power MD Praveer Sinha

E-booking co EaseMyTrip ventures into insurance sector with new subsidiary

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCLAT Union Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon