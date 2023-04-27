close

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy



Press Trust of India New Delhi
Suzlon

Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Thursday announced that it has bagged a 39-MW wind power project from Thermax Group company First Energy.

This order is part of a 100-MW wind-solar hybrid project by First Energy 5 Pvt Ltd, a company statement said.

Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

The project, to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

J P Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "This is our first order with the (Thermax) group and features our 3 MW series product, which is one of the largest wind turbines in India today."

Ravi Damaraju, Director, First Energy, said, "As a leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us for this project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suzlon renewable energy wind energy sector

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

