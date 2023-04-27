Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Renewable energy solution provider Suzlon on Thursday announced that it has bagged a 39-MW wind power project from Thermax Group company First Energy.

This order is part of a 100-MW wind-solar hybrid project by First Energy 5 Pvt Ltd, a company statement said.

Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

The project, to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Also Read Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years COP27: Australia announces to sign up with global offshore wind alliance India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency It's challenge to meet tariffs for wind power in India: Engie MD NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul Bajaj Finserv Q4 profit rises 31%, announces dividend of Rs 0.8 per share Swiggy partners with apna to hire 10,000 gig workers from tier 2, 3 cities Hindustan Unilever's earnings margin shrinks after increased commodity cost After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content IOCL pumps to sell Tesla EV batteries; companies announce national alliance

J P Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said in the statement, "This is our first order with the (Thermax) group and features our 3 MW series product, which is one of the largest wind turbines in India today."



Ravi Damaraju, Director, First Energy, said, "As a leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us for this project.