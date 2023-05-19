close

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

This is Suzlon's fourth such order in less than a month.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Suzlon

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Limited has secured an order to set up 23 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3 MW each, the company informed the BSE in its filing dated May 19. Suzlon has received this order from a leading Nordic Energy Company.
This is Suzlon's fourth such order in less than a month. Previously, Suzlon had informed about the wind energy project orders it had received from Vibrant Energy, Juniper Green Energy, and First Energy.

The company said in its filing that the project will be completed in 2024 in Karnataka and will serve Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Commercial and Industrial Consumers.
Suzlon will install these 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. 

Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines along with project supervision and commissioning as part of the agreement. It will also facilitate operations and maintenance service after the project is operational.
This project can provide electricity to around 56,000 households and eliminate approximately 224,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Speaking about the development, CEO of the Suzlon Group, JP Chalasani, said, "At Suzlon, we take great pride that a leading Nordic Energy company with a proven global track record in renewable energy has placed their trust in Suzlon for their first wind energy project outside of Europe."
He added, "Suzlon is committed to leading India's renewable energy vision by providing solutions that combine proven technology with world‐class service offerings. Together with our customers and our valued partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and drive meaningful progress towards a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous tomorrow for all."
Suzlon Energy Suzlon Group wind power generation wind energy sector

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

