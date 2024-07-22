Business Standard
Suzlon Group Q1 results: Profit after tax nearly three-fold up at Rs 302 cr

The company's revenues also rose to Rs 2,016 crore from Rs 1,348 crore in the year-ago quarter

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Suzlon Group on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) went up almost three-fold to Rs 302 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher revenues.
 
It had clocked a PAT of Rs 101 in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
 
The company's revenues also rose to Rs 2,016 crore from Rs 1,348 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Our largest-ever order book of 3.8 GW gives us great visibility for the future," Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said.
The company had a net cash position of Rs 1,197 crore as of June 30, 2024.
 

Pune-based Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with 20.8 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Topics : Suzlon Energy Wind energy

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

