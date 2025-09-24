Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Suzlon to transition entire vehicular fleet to electric vehicles by 2035

Suzlon to transition entire vehicular fleet to electric vehicles by 2035

This initiative directly supports the reduction of Scope 1 emissions, as outlined in Suzlon's ESG commitments for 2035

Suzlon

Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Wednesday said it will transition its entire vehicular fleet to electric mobility by 2035.

After committing to power all its facilities with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, Suzlon has taken another bold step in its sustainability journey by joining the global EV100 initiative of Climate Group, a company statement said.

As part of this, Suzlon will transition its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2035, further reducing carbon emissions, lowering fuel consumption, and strengthening India's march towards Net Zero, it stated.

EV100 is a global initiative by Climate Group that brings together leading companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and making electric transport the new normal by 2030.

 

This commitment entails Suzlon electrifying 655 vehicles across its operations, covering both owned and leased vehicles in the 3.5T and 3.57.5T categories.

Also Read

Suzlon

Suzlon bags 838 MW project order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Suzlon

Suzlon's S144 wind turbine sets record with lowest carbon footprint

Suzlon Energy

What to do with Suzlon Energy post Q1? Brokerages decode stock strategy

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Net profit rises 7% to ₹324 cr on higher revenues

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Motilal Oswal bets on India's wind sector, recommends buying this stock

This initiative directly supports the reduction of Scope 1 emissions, as outlined in Suzlon's ESG commitments for 2035.

These emissions originate from direct sources within the organisation, particularly its vehicular fleet.

According to the statement, Suzlon is the first Indian renewable energy company to join the EV100 initiative, accentuating its role as a climate leader in the sector.

These commitments represent key milestones in Suzlon's broader decarbonisation strategy, including its target to achieve net zero scope 1 emissions by 2035.

Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with over 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy and its subsidiaries.

A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India.

With 30 years of operational excellence and a diverse workforce of over 8,100 employees, Suzlon is India's leading renewable energy solutions company. It has an installed base of 15.2 GW in India and an additional ~6 GW outside India. Its portfolio includes the advanced 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Consumer to invest ₹1,156 cr for manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Monin

Monin invests ₹350 crore in Hyderabad plant, eyes ₹450 crore turnover

Allen Online, Rakesh Ranjan

Ex-Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan joins Allen Online to lead digital growth

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Good Capital closes its second fund with investments in AI-powered startups

ecommerce, e-commerce

Flipkart, Amazon race in premium ecommerce with iPhones, fast deliverypremium

Topics : Suzlon Suzlon Group Suzlon Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon