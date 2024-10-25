Business Standard
Swiggy introduces 'Swiggy Seal' during the festive season; what is this?

The Swiggy Seal, a badge for restaurants upholding strict hygienic standards, is introduced by Swiggy. Currently based in Pune, the project will eventually expand to more than 650 Indian locations

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Swiggy, an online food delivery service, launched the "Swiggy Seal" program on Wednesday to improve food quality and hygiene standards among its restaurant partners. Currently operating in Pune, the project will progressively expand during November to cover more than 650 Indian cities. 
Insights from more than 7 million verified customer reviews gathered over the previous six months are what motivated this action. Through partnerships with FSSAI-accredited agencies like Equinox and Eurofins, the food delivery platform is providing eateries with unique access to professional hygiene audits at discounted prices. 

What is the Swiggy Seal?

Restaurants can obtain the 'Swiggy Seal' by upholding strict criteria for food safety and hygiene. According to the company, actual consumer feedback is used to determine the prize. The seal will make an effort to draw attention to a few current issues with the ecosystem that delivers food. The business says it will concentrate on important areas such as: 
 
    • Contamination prevention
    • Packaging quality
    • Proper cooking techniques

As a sign of their dedication to cleanliness, restaurants that are awarded the Seal will display the logo on their Swiggy menu pages. In the upcoming months, this project will spread to more than 650 locations around India after being tested in Pune.

Swiggy Seal 2024: Impact of Improved Practices

According to Swiggy, its restaurant partners will have access to comprehensive ratings and comments from verified customers, which they may utilise to enhance procedures and customer service.
As per Swiggy, “The insights will enable restaurants to identify areas of improvement and implement effective hygiene practices”. In addition to user feedback, Swiggy intends to collaborate with organisations like Equinox and Eurofins, which hold accreditation from the Food Safety Standards and Authority of India (FSSAI), in order to provide their restaurant partners with improved access to expert hygiene audits at discounted prices.
 

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

