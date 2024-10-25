Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy's new feature to let NRIs order food, groceries, gifts in India

Swiggy's new feature to let NRIs order food, groceries, gifts in India

This permanent feature allows international users to not only order food but also access Instamart, Swiggy's quick commerce platform, and make table reservations via Dineout

swiggy, swiggy AI

Representational image

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiggy, which is preparing for an IPO, introduced its ‘International Login’ feature on Friday. The new function enables individuals abroad, including those in the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK, to place food orders for loved ones in India.
 
This permanent feature allows international users to not only order food but also access Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce platform, and make table reservations via Dineout, all through the Swiggy app, news agency PTI reported.
 
Users can complete payments through international credit cards or use available UPI options.
 
“With International Login (feature), those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions. This feature, long requested by our international users, is launching just in time for the festive season,” said Phani Kishan, co-founder of Swiggy.
 
 
Swiggy recently filed updated IPO documents with Sebi, India’s capital markets regulator, in preparation for its public listing.
 
The IPO aims to raise Rs 3,750 crore through a new issue of equity shares, accompanied by an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.52 crore shares from existing shareholders, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Share details of leak so Telegram can delete chatbots: Court to Star Health

Larsen & Toubro

L&T locks key contract for world's largest nuclear fusion project in France

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL Q2 results: Net profit slumps 98% on fall in refining, fuel margin

Reliance

Reliance likely to move Dubai crude team to India in global trade rejig

placement jobs employment

Deloitte, EY cut staff in UK amid decline in demand for advisory services

 
Market analysts estimate the IPO size could exceed Rs 10,000 crore.
 

Swiggy lowers valuation target  

 
Swiggy has internally revised its expected company valuation to a range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion for the IPO, reducing its target by approximately 10-16 per cent due to market fluctuations, PTI reported on Thursday.
 
Initially, Swiggy was aiming for a $15 billion valuation for its November IPO, which is set to be the country’s second-largest stock offering this year, following Hyundai India’s recent IPO.
 
Market turbulence and a correction in Indian stocks have prompted Swiggy to adjust its valuation to ensure ‘significant value remains for investors’, as per one of the sources.
 
India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index is poised to record four consecutive weeks of declines, having fallen by 7.15 per cent since reaching record highs on Sept. 27, influenced by persistent foreign selling.
 
Swiggy is reportedly expected to begin its listing on the Mumbai stock exchange on November 13, with the IPO opening for subscriptions a week earlier, though the timeline may see minor adjustments.
 
Swiggy competes with Zomato in India’s online food delivery market, with both companies heavily invested in the quick commerce trend, which focuses on delivering groceries and other essentials within minutes.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

Also Read

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Why are iPhone 16, other Apple products banned in Indonesia? Key details

Spicejet

SpiceJet resolves $4.5 mn dispute with Shannon Engine support for $2 mn

Modi, Narendra Modi, Olaf Scholz

Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

What's behind JNU's last-minute cancellation of Israel-Palestine seminar?

Diwali

Diwali fireworks and air pollution: How to protect your respiratory health

Topics : BS Web Reports Swiggy Food delivery in India online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon