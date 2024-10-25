Business Standard
Home / India News / Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

Germany increases visa quota for Indian skilled workers by 350% to 90,000

Expressing optimism, PM Modi said it will enhance Germany's economic growth by addressing its demand for skilled labour and also strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries

Modi, Narendra Modi, Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Germany has increased its annual visa quota for skilled Indian professionals, raising it from 20,000 to 90,000, which represents a 3.5-fold increase.
 
Expressing optimism about the move, PM Modi said the increased visa quota will enhance Germany’s economic growth by addressing its demand for skilled labour and also strengthen the economic cooperation between the two nations. As a result, Indian professionals will have greater job opportunities in Germany.
 
PM Modi made the remarks at the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference German Business 2024 in Delhi, which followed the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India. Earlier, the two leaders held one-on-one meetings at PM Modi’s official residence in the national capital. Scholz’s three-day visit to India concludes on Saturday.
 

7th Intergovernmental Consultation today

Later today, India and Germany will also organise the 7th Intergovernmental Consultation, to be co-chaired by the two leaders. There will be discussions on enhanced security and defence partnerships, increased talent mobility, and expanding economic cooperation.
 
“This year is the 25th year of India-Germany strategic partnership. Now the coming 25 years are going to take this partnership to new heights. We have made a roadmap for developing India in the coming 25 years,” PM Modi said at the conference.
 
Following his Delhi engagements, Scholz is also scheduled to travel to Goa to welcome two German naval vessels, the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the support ship Frankfurt am Main. This project is a part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment.
 
Scholz current visit marks his third trip to India since assuming office in 2021. Earlier, he was in New Delhi in September 2023 to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit.
     

Also Read

Germany, Germany flag

Trump presidency may harm Germany's economic growth amid trade war fears

Frankfurt Airport

Germany's busiest airport opens again after climate activists block runway

Market, bear

Market Crash Highlight: Benchmarks fall for 4th week; Sensex down 663 pts today, Nifty below 24,200

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Tom Latham steers NZ ahead with half-century

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank Q2 results: PAT up 39% at Rs 1,836 cr on improved interest income

Topics : German economy India Germany Germany BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon