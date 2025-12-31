Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit raise incentives as gig worker unions call strike

While the hikes in per-order payouts and incentives are a usual phenomenon during festive periods and peak-demand occasions, the development also comes at a time when several gig worker unions have called for a nationwide strike. Workers are protesting low pay structures, poor working conditions, long working hours, arbitrary deactivation of IDs, and lack of medical facilities, emergency support, and social security.

In a joint statement, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), and Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) have said: “As of last night, over 1.7 lakh delivery and app-based workers across India have confirmed participation, with numbers expected to rise further by evening.”

As a result, to ensure adequate availability of delivery partners and smooth business operations, various companies are offering several attractive incentives.

In a social media post, Zomato said that over 23,000 delivery partners earned more than ₹1,500 on Christmas Day (December 25). It added that workers can earn up to ₹3,000 on NYE. Notably, the platform is offering up to ₹150 per order between 6 pm and midnight on food deliveries. Similar to Zomato, Swiggy is also advertising peak-hour earnings (6 pm-12 midnight) of ₹2,000.

On the qcom side, Raj, a 24-year-old delivery partner working at Swiggy Instamart, shared that the company is giving incentives worth ₹1,000 on 20 orders, ₹1,600 on 30 orders, ₹2,400 on 40 orders, and ₹3,000 on 45 orders, and so on. “On normal days, the incentive is usually around ₹145 for 17 orders, and ₹210 for 20 orders,” he added.

Another delivery partner working at Blinkit and Zepto mentioned that both companies have increased their incentives significantly for NYE and for January 1. The partner showed on this mobile application that Blinkit is offering incentives of ₹495 on earnings of ₹626, ₹685 on earnings of ₹754, ₹896 on earnings of ₹908, ₹1,097 on earnings of ₹1,030, and ₹1,400 on earnings of ₹1,224.

Even as companies entice workers, the worker unions say they will go on strike in large numbers by logging out of their delivery apps and staying at home. The unions leading or participating in the protest include TGPWU, IFAT, the Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (Gipswu), and the Gig Workers Association (GigWA). In addition, TGPWU and Gipswu also penned a letter to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, listing their demands.

WHAT UNION'S WANT?