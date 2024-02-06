Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Swiss GRC targets revenue of $10 million from Indian market in FY25

SwissGRC co-founder and CEO Besfort Kuqi said India has a complex regulatory landscape and industry-specific regulatory compliance requirements

IT industry, apps, tech, software, gig workers, jobs

SwissGRC, which provides governance, risk, and compliance solutions, has offices in Germany, the UK and the UAE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Switzerland-based software company Swiss GRC Tuesday announced the launch of its operations in India and expects a revenue of USD 10 million (about Rs 83 crore) in FY2025.
SwissGRC co-founder and CEO Besfort Kuqi said India has a complex regulatory landscape and industry-specific regulatory compliance requirements, and it is also bringing an increased emphasis on corporate governance.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"SwissGRC can help Indian entities navigate this growing landscape safely. We have been getting leads from Indian companies, and Channel partner enquiries have increased in the past year," he said while announcing the launch of its operations in India.
"We have already appointed resellers and implementation partners in India. We are targeting 4-5 channel partners to reach USD 10 million in FY 2025. We should be ready in 2-3 months to start operating.
"BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) is our main target, but sectors like healthcare, IT and technology, manufacturing, telecom, and energy also need to improve their GRC frameworks," Kuqi said.
Its General Manager, MEA and APAC (Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific), Rajeev Dutt said, "Swiss GRC differentiates from the other players for its aggressive pricing, local data centres, and relatively lesser implementation time frames. There's a dearth of GRC vendors in the Indian market, especially at the level of our price points and facilities we want to fill the gap and also contribute to Make in India".
SwissGRC will have its data centres in Microsoft Azure, and off-site premises will be located in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Subscription plans will start from 25,000 USD/year, he added.
SwissGRC, which provides governance, risk, and compliance solutions, has offices in Germany, the UK and the UAE.

Also Read

Govt seeks investment commitment from Switzerland under EFTA pact: Report

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

Glaciers in Switzerland lose 10% of their ice volume in two years

Switzerland govt confirms woman found dead in Delhi was Swiss citizen

Switzerland hosts Zelenskyy and offers to host peace summit for Ukraine

Urban Company launches policy to support service partners facing abuse

Paytm chief meets RBI for clarity on transferring wallet, FASTag biz

State Bank to buy out SBI Capital Markets' stake in SBICAP Ventures

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal outlines $4 bn plan to double oil production

Real improvement in Arpu to come only with tariff repair: Airtel MD Vittal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IT sector Switzerland Indian market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon