close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Switzerland govt confirms woman found dead in Delhi was Swiss citizen

The decomposed body of Nina Berger, aged around 30 years, was found from a spot near the wall of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Tilak Nagar on Friday

Delhi Police

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Switzerland has confirmed that a woman whose chained body was found from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar was a Swiss citizen.
In a reply to a query from the PTI, Valentin Clivaz, Deputy Head of Media, Embassy of Switzerland in Delhi, in a statement said: "The FDFA (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) confirms the death of a Swiss citizen in India."

The Swiss embassy here is in contact with the local authorities. The FDFA supports relatives within the framework of consular protection, Clivaz said and added that no further details can be given for reasons of "data protection and personal privacy".
The decomposed body of Nina Berger, aged around 30 years, was found from a spot near the wall of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Tilak Nagar on Friday. Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which were locked.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had said it was waiting for the family members of the deceased to come forward and identify the body so that the process of autopsy could be started.
The body has been kept at the mortuary of a west Delhi hospital, police said.
The Delhi Police has arrested Gurpeet Singh (33) in connection with the incident.
Police said during interrogation, Singh has confessed that he killed Berger as he wanted to marry her but she turned down his request.
Berger had come to Delhi on October 11 on Singh's request.
Police have found documents, such as the passport and visas, of Berger from Singh's possession. According to the documents, she hailed from Zurich.
Singh was sent to police custody for four days, during which police recreated the scene of the crime and took him to various places where he had accompanied Berger before allegedly killing her. A psycho-analysis test of the accused has also been conducted as he was changing his statements continuously, police said.

Also Read

IND vs WI 2023: After India debut, Tilak Varma hopes to win World Cup

Asia Cup: Newbie Tilak Varma confident of carrying List A form into ODIs

UBS ends Swiss govt's rescue packages that aided Credit Suisse takeover

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1

Tilak wants to remember Pollard's advice ahead of his maiden India tour

Govt approves NBS rates for Rabi season on phospatic, potassic fertilisers

From MSP to Pulwama: Here's what Satya Pal Malik said to Rahul Gandhi

Newsclick Row: Court sends Purkayastha, Chakravarty to custody till Nov 2

NCERT panel suggests replacing 'India' with 'Bharat' in school textbooks

DPCC chairman stopped study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi: Rai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Switzerland Delhi crimes

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon