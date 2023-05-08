close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Switzerland' Logitech appointments Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head

Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech on Monday announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head.

IANS New Delhi
Logitech MX 3S mouse

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech on Monday announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as its India Head.

According to the company, Lakshmanan, who has been a part of Logitech for over two years, will now take the role of overseeing Logitech's complete portfolio in the Indian market, encompassing B2C and B2B, businesses.

Previously, he served as the head of B2B for Logitech India and South West Asia.

"I am honoured to lead the B2B and B2C businesses in India. I believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity. In my new role, I am committed to fostering a culture that encourages creativity, empowers our team, and delivers value to our customers and partners," Anand Lakshmanan said in a statement.

Moreover, Lakshmanan will also take on the responsibility of leading Logitech's sales and business development efforts in the region, driving strategic initiatives, and expanding Logitech's presence across diverse market segments.

With his extensive experience in team management and a keen passion for building and scaling businesses, Lakshmanan brings valuable expertise to Logitech's leadership team, said Logitech.

Also Read

Logitech lays off 300 employees as computer accessories sales drop

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

Logitech launches Brio 500 Series Webcams and Zone Vibe headphones in India

Why has Anand Mohan become a headache for the Nitish Kumar administration

PC and printer major HP launches new OMEN 17 gaming laptop in India

NLC India board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Go Airlines gets portion of aircraft hull insurance premium from insurers

Air India extends voluntary retirement offer for employees till May 31

Aditya Birla Capital to consider raising of funds; board meeting on May 11

His diverse skill set and expertise in multiple domains have allowed him to develop a strategic approach to business development, focusing on identifying growth opportunities, creating and implementing effective strategies, and driving operational excellence, it added.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Logitech

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NLC India board approves raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds

money, cash, private equity
2 min read

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Go First
2 min read

Go Airlines gets portion of aircraft hull insurance premium from insurers

Go First
2 min read

Air India extends voluntary retirement offer for employees till May 31

Air India
1 min read

Aditya Birla Capital to consider raising of funds; board meeting on May 11

Aditya Birla Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Adani's Mundra port cargo adds Rs 80,732 crore to Customs' coffers

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read
Premium

Tata Starbucks adds bite-sized food, small portions beverages to its menu

Sushant Dash, CEO, TATA Starbucks
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon