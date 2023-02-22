JUST IN
PC and printer major HP launches new OMEN 17 gaming laptop in India

PC and printer major HP on Wednesday launched a new OMEN 17 gaming laptop, powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9 Core processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, in India

Topics
HP | Laptops | Computer

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PC, laptop demand on the rise but chip shortage a cause of concern, says HP

PC and printer major HP on Wednesday launched a new OMEN 17 gaming laptop, powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9 Core processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, in India.

The new HP OMEN 17 laptop is available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 2,69,990 across the company's online and offline stores.

"Professional gamers look for reliable devices that offer powerful performance, for the best gameplay experience. With top-of-the-line graphics and uninterrupted performance, OMEN 17 will provide gamers with the ultimate gaming experience," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, said in a statement.

The laptop offers a 17.3-inch screen, and up to a QHD (Quad HD) 240hz display, providing an immersive experience for gamers.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the new OMEN 17 laptop provides stunning graphics to bring the latest games to life with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU.

The device utilises OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-calibre gaming, also it comes equipped with OMEN Gaming Hub, a one-stop destination to elevate a gamer's play.

"Today, we welcome a new era of laptop computing, powered by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs, and new 5th generation Max-Q technologies, including DLSS 3, which combine to bring users our largest-ever generational leap in performance and power efficiency," Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director Asia South, NVIDIA, said in a statement.

Further, the new laptop comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E technology, offering faster speeds, improved performance, greater capacity, and lower latencies than earlier iterations, said the company.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 12:41 IST

