Taj parent expands partnership with Ambuja Neotia Group for 15 new hotels

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has entered into an agreement with Ambuja Neotia Group to establish 15 new hotels across multiple states, set to be completed over the next three to seven years.

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

A few select projects will also feature Taj-branded villas in Darjeeling, Sikkim, Lataguri, and Raichak. Representative image.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

Taj Hotels' parent company and the hospitality arm of Tata Group, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Kolkata-based Ambuja Neotia Group for 15 new hotels.
 
These 15 new sites will be a combination of greenfield, brownfield, and conversion projects, and are spread across the states of West Bengal, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh. The projects are expected to be completed in the next three to seven years.
 
This capital-light arrangement will grow the partnership between the groups to over 40 hotels. To be sure, in November, IHCL had acquired a majority stake in the Ambuja Neotia Group’s Rajscape Hotels, which manages the Tree of Life Hotels and Resorts brand.
 
 

The two groups currently operate 24 hotels, with four more—including a Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa in Raichak and a Tree of Life in Sirmaur, Naldehra, and Shivpuri—expected to be operational within the next year.
 
The 15 new properties include a Taj resort in Sunderban, Darjeeling, Shimla, and Rabong, SeleQtions hotels in Kolkata and Siliguri, and a Tree of Life in Lataguri. Of these, four are currently under construction and will be built over the next three years.
 
A few select projects will also feature Taj-branded villas in Darjeeling, Sikkim, Lataguri, and Raichak.
 
"We are present in most of the geographies, but there is an undersupply in the north-east. While we continue to remain strong there, we want to grow to a 25-hotel portfolio in the region and will reach 30 hotels by 2030. We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group, known for their luxury hospitality developments showcasing the spirit of this region," said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer at IHCL.
 

Topics : Tata group IHCL Hotel industry

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

