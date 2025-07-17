Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 10:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Comm Q1 net profit drops 43% to ₹190 crore despite revenue rise

Tata Comm Q1 net profit drops 43% to ₹190 crore despite revenue rise

Weak Q3 show, near term growth worries for Tata Communications

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Communications posted a 43 per cent dip in consolidated profit to ₹190.14 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹332.93 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated income from operations of Tata Communications increased by 6.5 per cent to ₹5,959.85 crore during the report quarter from₹ 5,592.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued pressures across the industry, we delivered a stable performance this quarter, with a healthy double-digit growth in our order book and modest uptick in margins," Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said.

 

The company's revenue from data services increased by about 9.5 per cent to ₹5,151.72 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

