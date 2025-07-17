Tata Comm Q1 net profit drops 43% to ₹190 crore despite revenue rise

Tata Communications posted a 43 per cent dip in consolidated profit to ₹190.14 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹332.93 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated income from operations of Tata Communications increased by 6.5 per cent to ₹5,959.85 crore during the report quarter from₹ 5,592.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued pressures across the industry, we delivered a stable performance this quarter, with a healthy double-digit growth in our order book and modest uptick in margins," Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said.
The company's revenue from data services increased by about 9.5 per cent to ₹5,151.72 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)