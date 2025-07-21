Monday, July 21, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oberoi Realty Q1 result: Profit drops 28% to ₹421 crore on lower income

Oberoi Realty Q1 result: Profit drops 28% to ₹421 crore on lower income

Total income fell to ₹1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Oberoi Realty

The board also declared an interim dividend for FY25-26 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Monday reported a 28 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹421.25 crore for the quarter ended in June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at ₹584.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to ₹1,073.98 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,441.95 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The board also declared an interim dividend for FY25-26 at the rate of ₹2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of ₹10 each.

On the operational front, the company has sold properties worth ₹1,639 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26 fiscal.

 

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Titan

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas jewellery via UAE subsidiary

Zomato

Zomato's parent company introduces 'rotational leadership' CEO model

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day breaks records with 18,000 orders per minute in India

Titan

Titan to acquire majority stake in Dubai-based jewellery retailer Damas

Stephane Deblaise

Renault Group names Stephane Deblaise as new CEO for India operations

Topics : Q1 results Oberoi Realty Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon