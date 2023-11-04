close
Tanishq opens jewellery boutique in Singapore, plans 50 stores globally

Currently, Titan has 13 boutiques in the international market and is constantly scouting for new sites to serve some 32 million global Indian diasporas

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Tanishq, a jewellery brand from the Tata Group, plans to have 50 boutiques globally over the long term, said Kuruvilla Markose, the CEO of Titan Company which manages the brand business, as it opened a boutique here on Saturday.
Currently, Titan has 13 boutiques in the international market and is constantly scouting for new sites to serve some 32 million global Indian diasporas, he said.
Long-term plan is to have 50 boutiques globally, and the company is planning such retail outlets in the United Kingdom, Australia and Malaysia, Markose said at the inauguration of the brand's first boutique in Singapore.
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Dr. Shilpak Ambule inaugurated the boutique in Singapore's Little India precinct, welcoming one of the renowned brands which will be entering the South East Asian markets through the city-state.
As a true Tata brand, it lives the values of giving back, by protecting and promoting the ageless craftsmanship of Indian jewellery making, said K V Rao, the Resident Director of ASEAN at Tata Sons.
Tanishq in Singapore aims to delight the customers and the endless visitors from all over the world -- to come, see, touch, feel and possess a piece of Tanishq, a treasure forever, also giving a testament to our designers and artisans behind this magic, said Rao when asked about Tanishq's vision in the Lion City.
We intend to cater to the diverse preferences of Singapore's residents, bringing a wide range of exquisite jewellery and at the same time, interesting designs in everyday wear, Markrose said.
With a firm commitment to quality, ethical sourcing, and a tailored retail experience, Tanishq is here to provide Singaporeans with jewellery that epitomises perfection, he said.
Tanishq is a proud story of nearly 30 years. In Sanskrit, Tan -- means body, and Nishq -- gold ornament (necklace) that beautifies a woman, he said.
Spanning over 2,800 square feet spread over two floors, the boutique store offers more than 2,000 unique designs. It has a staff of 14 speaking 16 languages.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 410+ stores in India and opened its first in Dubai in November 2020, followed by twelve stores -- seven in the United Arab Emirates, two in Qatar, and two in the USA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tanishq Singapore jewellery

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon