Airtel Digital head Adarsh Nair resigns from company after a 5-year stint

According to his resignation letter, he has put in his papers citing his plan to relocate back to the US early next year

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Airtel Digital head Adarsh Nair has resigned from the company after a five-year stint, according to a regulatory filing.
 
Nair joined Airtel five years ago and was elevated to the position of Director of Airtel Digital about four months back.
 
"We wish to inform you that Mr Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer of the company has resigned and accordingly, ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel. His resignation has been accepted on November 3, 2023 and will be relieved from his duties upon closure of business hours on February 15," the filing said on Friday.
 
While the regulatory filing mentioned his designation as chief product officer, the company's website mentioned it as director of Airtel Digital where he was responsible for Airtel ads, Airtel IQ, Wynk Music, and Xstream Video.
 
According to his resignation letter, he has put in his papers citing his plan to relocate back to the US early next year. 
Topics : Airtel Digital TV

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon