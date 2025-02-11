Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Advanced Systems to expand Karnataka ops, boost aerospace growth

Tata Advanced Systems to expand Karnataka ops, boost aerospace growth

TASL to establish state-of-the-art MRO facility for Indian Air Force's C-130J fleet

Lockheed Martin-Tata

Lockheed Martin-Tata

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is expanding its operations in Karnataka. Backed by the state’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and industry-friendly policies, TASL said these investments will support technological growth, job creation, and global collaborations in the aerospace sector.
 
TASL will establish a state-of-the-art maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility to support the Indian Air Force’s Lockheed Martin C-130J fleet.
 
“This will strengthen India’s self-reliance in defence and bolster Karnataka’s role in the global aerospace supply chain,” TASL said.
 
With strong government support, TASL stated that Karnataka remains a preferred investment destination for global aerospace and defence companies. The state’s progressive policies, cutting-edge research ecosystem, and skilled talent pool continue to attract strategic investments that enhance India’s position in the global aerospace supply chain.
 
 
“As the aerospace sector continues to evolve, Karnataka remains committed to driving innovation, accelerating industrial growth, and fostering an environment that encourages high-value technology investments,” TASL added.
 

More From This Section

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, at the Invest Karnataka 2025 summit

Mahindra Group plans Rs 40K cr investment in Karnataka over next few years

bathroom, toilet,

India drove overall growth for Germany-based Hansgrohe in 2024

The state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and private refiner Reliance Industries (RIL) pin their hopes on the US driving season among other factors to improve refining prospects in the current financial year (FY25) after reporting weak first

Affected Russian shipments to be restored by March, says BPCL official

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley buys 1.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson for Rs 103 crore

Vedanta

Voting advisory firms back commodity major Vedanta's demerger plan

Topics : Karnataka Tata aerospace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon